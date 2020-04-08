Your Questions Answered On “Working Mom Wednesday’s”

Local
04.08.20
So many of you have reached out to me on social media with questions you want answers for when it comes to COVID-19.

So I decided to let you ask the Dr.

Dr. Allen Mask is back with us today to answer those questions that you sent to me … questions like:

  1. Could I lose my sense of smell or taste with the Coronavirus?
  2. Can it begin with a soar throat?
  3. Can I have it with no symptoms at all?
  4. What do I do if I start to feel sick?
  5. Are mask really needed?
  6. ….. and more….

Dr. Allen Mask, M.D.

Health Team physician – WRAL

Physician (anesthesiologist and internist)

WRAL.com

raleighurgentcarecenter.com

Close