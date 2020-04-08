Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of The 2020 Race

Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders calls it the end of the road for him in the Democratic presidential race. This means the path is open for Joe Biden to run against President Donald Trump.

Sanders broke the news to his campaign staff in a call Wednesday morning.

Many have endorsed Vice President Joe Bidden, but no word as of yet if Bernie will do the same.

