Naomi Campbell Launches Live Stream Series ‘No Filter With Naomi’

Naomi Campbell knows how to keep the business going even when there’s a pandemic outside. The super model announced a new daily digital talk show titled “No Filter With Naomi” on her popular Youtube channel “Being Naomi.” Streaming from her home (of course), Naomi will sit down with the biggest names in the fashion industry. Her inaugural episode featured guest Cindy Crawford followed by Marc Jacobs.

According to the official press release,

The intimate, live streamed daily series  invites fans to #stayhome and save lives during this critical time and will focus on in-depth, career spanning conversations between Naomi and a close group of her friends including: designers, musicians, actors, beauty gurus and media personalities.

The series launched Monday, April 6th and will continue for two weeks. You can catch the show daily at 3pm EST on her Youtube channel.

During this coronavirus pandemic, Naomi has brought us haute hazard couture. Before hanging up her stilettos and abiding by the “stay home” order, Naomi staying covered as she jet set around the world.

If anyone can make protective wear fashion, it is Naomi.

Close