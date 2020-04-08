R. Kelly‘s bid to be released from federal custody in lieu of fears surrounding COVID-19 has been denied.

Listen Live To The Box! Download our app for your mobile device OR listen live here.

Per court documents, the 53-year-old attempted to be released but Judge Ann M. Donnelly explained that the disgraced singer would not leave his current state behind bars because he’s a flight risk.

“[Kelly] is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed,” Donnelly said.

Donelly also stated that since there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at MCC in Chicago and that measures taken by the Bureau of Prisons in combating the spread of the virus at its facilities such as suspending social visits, inmate facility transfers and other measures are other reasons why Kelly shouldn’t be released. Also, in her eyes, Kelly is not part of the at-risk group because he is 53, twelve years younger than what the CDC would consider “older adults as high risk”

Despite Kelly’s lawyers arguing that he’s had surgery while in jail, Donnelly stated, “he does not explain how his surgical history places him at a higher risk of severe illness. Moreover, officials in Chicago have advised the government that doctors have completed all treatment for the defendant’s recent operation.”

R. Kelly Denied Prison Release Despite Concerns About Coronavirus was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: