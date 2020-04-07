CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Church Provides Meals To Homeless

Empower One 2017 lunch & learn

Source: WZAK / wzak

For the last 3 weeks, Pastors Chris & Jacqueline Jones of Ship of Zion Church in Southeast Raleigh have been handing our free meals, every other day to the homeless in the community.

Ship of Zion wants to expand the ministry to be able to supply those meals daily during the crisis not just every other day.

The church also wants to begin delivering the meals to local first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. But an expansion requires more funding — CLICK HERE if you would like to help.

Read more about this story at ABC11.com

 

Raleigh Church Provides Meals To Homeless  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Quarantining Together
 9 hours ago
04.07.20
Press Play: Anderson .Paak And Justin Timberlake Team…
 9 hours ago
04.07.20
Street Style - NYFW: Men's July 2017 - Day 3
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet…
 24 hours ago
04.06.20
Lavender and rosemary conditioner in a jar, lavender flowers and a comb nearby
Check Out This Quick And Easy Hair Mask…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
8 items
9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
How To Make You Own Face Mask For…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Here Are Some Local Updates On COVID-19
 1 day ago
04.06.20
2 items
Former NFL Player Tom Dempsey Dies From COVID-19
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Tips On How To Stop Touching Your Face
 1 day ago
04.06.20
When to Expect Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Crawfish Bisque
Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Assorted Tech Product Shoots
Been Wanting To Become A Photographer? Nikon Is…
 2 days ago
04.05.20
Close