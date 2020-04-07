CLOSE
Master P Supports Elderly New Orleans Residents During Pandemic

Master P is helping senior citizens in his hometown of New Orleans stay protected during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, any New Orleans citizen over 60-years-old can sign up for a deep cleaning of their home and receive two types of hand sanitizers. All services are free with a proof of residency.

“A lot of people can’t get these hand sanitizers,” he said. “We are probably the only ones in New Orleans that has it so we want to make sure that the eldery have it.”

The rapper and philanthropist’s foundation, Team Hope NOLA, has also given cash donations and purchased groceries for elderly residents in need.

WDSU News reports as of Monday evening, the state of Louisiana has reported 14,887 COVID-19 cases and 512 deaths. At least 62 out of the 64 parishes are now affected and nearly 4,500 of the cases are from New Orleans.

