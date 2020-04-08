CLOSE
Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is STILL Out Here Aging Like Benjamin Button

GQ Men Of The Year Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

If you’ve been following Pharrell throughout his career, it’s pretty evident that the super producer stopped aging nearly 20 years ago.

While some of us were still in elementary school and others weren’t even born, Skateboard P was out here being someone’s MCM. When asked about his youthful, Vampire – like skin,  the father of three revealed that he doesn’t do much, but did admit that Naomi Campbell gave him some tips back in the day.

“I exfoliate like a madman. When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you. To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman. You have to take care of your skin. Years and years and years ago, Naomi Campbell pulled me aside and said, ‘Listen, this is what you have to do—you have to go to a dermatologist; you can’t keep using drugstore products.’ Well, you can, but with the store products you have to be really diligent.” – GQ

Here’s photo proof that Pharrell, who turns 45 today, may be a Vampire:

2001

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2002

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2004

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2005

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2007

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2010

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2016

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2018

pharrell

Source: Getty / Getty

2019

Pharrell

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Contributor / Getty

2020

Pharrell

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Contributor / Getty

Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is STILL Out Here Aging Like Benjamin Button  was originally published on globalgrind.com

