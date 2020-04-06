CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For Nurses Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with them; it’s ordinary citizens who are stepping up to help their communities.

A Michigan man named Allen Marshall used his $900 in savings to purchase gas for nurses on the frontlines fighting the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Marshall stood at an Exxon gas station near the Detroit Medical Center holding a sign reading “FREE GAS FOR NURSES.”

“With all that is going on with the coronavirus, I wanted to thank the essential workers the best way that I can,” Marshall explained to regional CNN affiliate WDIV. “I really don’t need that tool and thought this was a better way to spend the money.”

Marshall pointed out that it just takes “a small gesture” to show someone you care.

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

9 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For Nurses Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Street Style - NYFW: Men's July 2017 - Day 3
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet…
 4 hours ago
04.06.20
Lavender and rosemary conditioner in a jar, lavender flowers and a comb nearby
Check Out This Quick And Easy Hair Mask…
 5 hours ago
04.06.20
8 items
9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight…
 8 hours ago
04.06.20
How To Make You Own Face Mask For…
 11 hours ago
04.06.20
Here Are Some Local Updates On COVID-19
 13 hours ago
04.06.20
2 items
Former NFL Player Tom Dempsey Dies From COVID-19
 13 hours ago
04.06.20
Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home…
 14 hours ago
04.06.20
Tips On How To Stop Touching Your Face
 14 hours ago
04.06.20
When to Expect Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check [VIDEO]
 15 hours ago
04.06.20
Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of…
 21 hours ago
04.06.20
Crawfish Bisque
Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque
 21 hours ago
04.06.20
Assorted Tech Product Shoots
Been Wanting To Become A Photographer? Nikon Is…
 24 hours ago
04.05.20
10 items
Vanessa Bryant On Kobe Getting Into HOF: “We…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Close