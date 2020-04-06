CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Tips On How To Stop Touching Your Face

Young Woman face with make up, putting her fingers on her face, close-up (studio)

Source: Alain Schroeder / Getty

Experts say one of the best ways to keep from being infected with COVID-19 is to simply stop touching our faces…. but is not as simple as it sounds.

The average person touches their face about 23 times an hour.

I found this article from ABC13 with the professor of psychological sciences at Rice University, James Pomerantz.

Pomerantz says, avoiding touching your face is more effective than any other medical interventions for stopping the spread of the virus.”

And here are a few tips:

  • Increase awareness. Ask someone to tell you when you touch your face, or record it yourself.
  • Help others. Try to think of whom you might be protecting by not touching your face.
  • Do other things with your hands. Hold something in your hands or make a fist for one minute if you catch yourself bringing them to your face.
  • Change postures. Sit in a way where your hands are not present on the table or the seat.
  • Practice relaxation techniques. Practice breathing and muscle relaxation techniques.

source:  ABC11.com

 

Tips On How To Stop Touching Your Face  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
How To Make You Own Face Mask For…
 2 hours ago
04.06.20
Here Are Some Local Updates On COVID-19
 4 hours ago
04.06.20
2 items
Former NFL Player Tom Dempsey Dies From COVID-19
 5 hours ago
04.06.20
Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home…
 5 hours ago
04.06.20
Tips On How To Stop Touching Your Face
 5 hours ago
04.06.20
When to Expect Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check [VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
04.06.20
Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of…
 12 hours ago
04.06.20
Crawfish Bisque
Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque
 12 hours ago
04.06.20
Assorted Tech Product Shoots
Been Wanting To Become A Photographer? Nikon Is…
 15 hours ago
04.05.20
10 items
Vanessa Bryant On Kobe Getting Into HOF: “We…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Why Are Celebrity Men So Pressed About What…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
New World Order: Only True Millennials Remember When…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
8 Songs That No One Actually Knows The…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Close