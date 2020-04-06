Here Are Some Local Updates On COVID-19

At least 2,264 people in NC counties have tested positive for coronavirus.

Thirty people have died in North Carolina, with more than 250 people are in North Carolina hospitals.

A statewide stay-at-home order is in effect through April 30.

Any local orders with tighter restrictions take precedence over the state order.

Nationally…. Johns Hopkins University says there are over 1,100,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with just under 60,000 deaths throughout 181 countries.

In NC:

The Hoke County Sheriff is reiterating the need for churches to avoid any sort of gathering, in light of leaders and members inquiring about drive-in service options.

Durham County health officials announced 17 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 172.

In addition to the state’s stay-at-home order, beginning Sunday, Franklin County will enact its curfew starting from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wake County health officials report 4 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 279. The average age of those infected with the virus is 45-years-old.

The average age of those infected with the virus is 45-years-old. Cumberland County health officials have seen eight new COVID-19 cases, raising the county total to 42.

Halifax County is enacting a curfew that will apply to the unincorporated areas of Halifax County in further efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Beginning Friday night, April 3, the curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.

Orange County health officials said there are currently 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orange County.

