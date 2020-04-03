Governor Roy Cooper Wants The State Of North Carolina To Be Safe And Stay-At-Home {VIDEO}

Coronavirus
| 04.03.20
Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Governor Roy Cooper joins Karen Clark to express the importance of the message to everyone to Stay-At-Home. In the midst of the changes that everyone is going through to adjust with the way of life that includes COVID-19. “We’re all trying to deal with a new normal,” said Governor Cooper.

Governor Cooper Says Utility Companies Can’t Cut People Off For Non-Payment

Money Matters: Learning The Difference Between Forbearance vs Deferment For Bills [VIDEO]

Naomi Campbell Decided To Drop Her Vitamin Routine During The Pandemic

