Governor Roy Cooper Wants The State Of North Carolina To Be Safe And Stay-At-Home {VIDEO}

Governor Roy Cooper joins Karen Clark to express the importance of the message to everyone to Stay-At-Home. In the midst of the changes that everyone is going through to adjust with the way of life that includes COVID-19. “We’re all trying to deal with a new normal,” said Governor Cooper.

