Quarantine Qhronicals: Siblings Prank Their Dad Into Believing They Shattered His TV [Video]

These two brothers brought the fun to a different level. Well, this level almost got them a good ol fashion whoopin’ by their father. Two brothers were making noise in the living room playing around acting like they are throwing the football around.

One of the brothers makes a thump sound to make it appear as if they hit the TV with the football. They had the TV screen on on image that made the screen appear it was shattered. When the father comes downstairs…his reaction is PRICELESS!

