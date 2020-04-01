CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Digital Concert: John Legend Performs Live On Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

john legend ig live on rickey smiley morning show

Source: Columbia Record / Columbia Records

On Thursday (April 2), John Legend will be calling in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about his new projects. Afterwards, he’ll join Rickey Smiley on Instagram Live, where he will also perform a few of his hits! Follow @JohnLegend and @RickeySmileyMorningShow, tell a friend to do the same, and tune in to the live action!

Close