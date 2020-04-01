CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore Was Not Allowed To Speak To Her Husband’s Parents [VIDEO]

There’s a lot of updates on the divorce side of the world.

RHOA’s Kenya Moore speaks out and says that her soon to be ex-husband Marc Daly, never allowed her to speak to his parents. She says this is one of the reasons that led to their failing marriage.

In other divorce news, the singer Seal had no idea that ex-wife Heidi Klum had moved on and gotten remarried.  Heidi says it’s hard co-parenting with Seal.

Gary has all the tea and the colour of the day as always!

Close