Some people still don’t understand social distancing!

Chris Brown had some interesting quarantine content to share with us on social media that is quite scary. This weekend, the singer posted a video of a woman who snuck on his property yelling at him while he crouched down to hide.

The woman was covered by tall grass and began yelling from a distance asking if he knew someone named Lorita and he yells back saying no. She also made a comment about Chris Brown and Trey Songz being gay.

She screamed, “I’ve never liked you even though you were my life partner”.

The singer and his friends laughed and mentioned that she’s crazy. She brought a bag with her but it is unclear how she got onto the property.

Check out the video below.

Chris Brown Films Woman Trying To Sneak Into His Property [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com