25 State Parks Closed Because Of Overcrowding

Gov. Roy Cooper’s “stay-at-home” orders still allowed us to visit state parks and enjoy the trails and greenways but now that the parks have been overcrowding many are closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Park officials say the overcrowding makes social distancing almost impossible.
The following parks are closed as of today and more may follow suit.
- Carvers Creek State Park
- Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park (Eagle Rock and Rumbling Bald accesses are open)
- Cliffs of the Neuse State Park
- Crowders Mountain State Park
- Elk Knob State Park
- Eno River State Park
- Falls Lake State Recreation Area
- Fort Fisher State Recreation Area
- Fort Macon State Park
- Gorges State Park
- Grandfather Mountain State Park
- Hanging Rock State Park
- Lake James State Park
- Lake Waccamaw State Park
- Lumber River State Park
- Morrow Mountain State Park
- Mount Jefferson State Natural Area
- Mount Mitchell State Park
- New River State Park
- Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area
- Pilot Mountain State Park
- Raven Rock State Park
- South Mountains State Park
- Stone Mountain State Park
- William B. Umstead State Park
Although the governor’s order allows running, biking, golfing and other outdoor recreation as long as people are keeping six feet of distance, some parks are closed to protect the community.
Source: WRAL.com
