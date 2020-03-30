25 State Parks Closed Because Of Overcrowding

Gov. Roy Cooper’s “stay-at-home” orders still allowed us to visit state parks and enjoy the trails and greenways but now that the parks have been overcrowding many are closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Park officials say the overcrowding makes social distancing almost impossible.

The following parks are closed as of today and more may follow suit.

Carvers Creek State Park

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park (Eagle Rock and Rumbling Bald accesses are open)

Cliffs of the Neuse State Park

Crowders Mountain State Park

Elk Knob State Park

Eno River State Park

Falls Lake State Recreation Area

Fort Fisher State Recreation Area

Fort Macon State Park

Gorges State Park

Grandfather Mountain State Park

Hanging Rock State Park

Lake James State Park

Lake Waccamaw State Park

Lumber River State Park

Morrow Mountain State Park

Mount Jefferson State Natural Area

Mount Mitchell State Park

New River State Park

Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area

Pilot Mountain State Park

Raven Rock State Park

South Mountains State Park

Stone Mountain State Park

William B. Umstead State Park

Although the governor’s order allows running, biking, golfing and other outdoor recreation as long as people are keeping six feet of distance, some parks are closed to protect the community.

