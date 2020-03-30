If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High Heel Boots, Why Are You So Pressed?

I knew the second that Halle Berry posted a picture of her 6-year-old son Maceo on Instagram rocking some fierce white patent leather boots that probably cost more than my rent, folks were going to act up.

Now, don’t get me wrong, plenty of people were supportive and found it funny, including Oscar winner Octavia Spencer who responded with three laughing-crying emojis. Or the fan that claimed, “This absolutely makes my heart smile – we’re all losing it together!” while another “He’s walking in heels better than I could on any given day.”

To me, it was adorable. Nothing more, nothing less.

But given how swift and cruel the response was to Zaya Wade for wearing nails or even coming out as trans, we all know that “self-righteous, homophobic, transphobic and gay agenda train” is never late. Choo-choo!

And it got to the point where Halle decided to respond, very graciously, I might add, calling it all “harmless fun” and encouraging folks to have “some compassion.”

“Harmless fun. It’s tight on these kids right now,” she added. “Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl!”

Berry also went on to correct folks who thought that Maceo was her 12-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry. “Well, it’s a he,” she stressed. “And he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!”

She’s right. Laughter right now is everything.

Honestly, it’s a wonder why any celebs share anything about their babies with any of us online because it’s clear we don’t know how to act. Just look at how many of you still continue to dog out Blue Ivy for having the audacity to have Black features. But when it comes to men and boys of color, masculinity and anything that steps outside of “the norm,” it’s like some of y’all get extra out of pocket.

Sadly, this type of homophobia isn’t new or rare. We’ve seen it with rapper Pastor Troy who was upset that Lil Nas X wore pink at the Grammys (God forbid!), we see this every time Billy Porter wears a dress or something feminine on the red carpet, we saw this with Wendy Williams mad that gay men want to wear skirts and heels and like I said before we continue to see this with Zaya.

Now you trying to force your outdated nonsense onto Maceo? Nah.

Why are you so terrified to see a boy in heels? Why does that very image invoke so much disgust in your heart? Why are you making this more than what it is? And if it is more, why do you care? What’s going on with you? Cause this isn’t about Halle’s parenting style. Clearly, you have some issues you need to work out if during this coronavirus pandemic, this tumultuous economy and the crippling fear of death you can somehow find the time to be mad about what someone else you don’t know, let alone a child, is doing or wearing.

Now Halle is a much nicer person than me, but I’m going to keep it 100.

Please get a life. Please stop thinking that because you have an opinion, you need to share it. You really don’t. For those who have children of their own, please get off social media worrying about Halle’s and instead worry about the algebra lesson you need to teach Junior so he doesn’t fall behind. Thanks.

