BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To NY

We stan a generous queen!

Real g’s move in silence like lasagna…or like Rihanna. The Bad Gal donated much-needed protective gear to NYC’s health care system, amid the coronavirus pandemic, through her Clara Lionel Foundation. Governer Cuomo took to Twitter to thank Ri Ri for her humanitarian gesture.

Rihanna also offered to purchase $700,000 worth of ventilators for her homeland Barbados.

And that’s not the extent of her charity. Our good sis is working on new music…finally! She even hopped on a track with PartyNextDoor to give us a taste of what she’s been privately working on in the studio.

Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity or brand to step up and donate to the devastating COVID-19 outbreak. Designers like Christian Siriano and Michael Costello stepped up to donate fabric masks to help with the surgical face mask shortage. Fashion powerhouse LVMH used their factories to produce hand sanitizer. Gap Inc. and Ralph Lauren are making protective gear for workers. And Crocs recently announced they will be giving away free shoes to healthcare workers.

 

