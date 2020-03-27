CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rihanna Drops New Music After 4 Years And Fans Already Want More

The multifaceted artist finally took the time to give her other businesses a break and decided to bless fans with new music.  Rihanna dropped in on Instagram to share the news of a new single ‘Believe It’ with OVO artist PartyNextDoor’s new album ‘PARTYMOBILE’.

Believe it!! @partynextdoor album live!!!

Though she didn’t drop an entire album as she promised, fans are still excited about the collaboration making “Rihanna” and “Riri” trending on Twitter. Some of the navy members are definitely disappointed that the mogul only sang the chorus and expressing the need for more.

Rihanna is busy and booked with her business talents and the chorus may be just enough to hold stans over until her future project. Rihanna’s last musical release was her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ in 2016.

[caption id="attachment_825383" align="alignnone" width="500"] Source: Robert Kamau / Getty[/caption] Rihanna has captivated the masses for years with her sultry good looks, but now she has packed on some grown woman thickness to go along with her formidable beauty. The Barbadian superstar currently has social media in a frenzy after stunting on ALL of us in a pair of videos that show off that she’s getting thicker than wintertime oatmeal. In a pair of short vids posted to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Rihanna first posted a clip showing off her Savage X Fenty Diamond Bomb 2 body glitter, applying the product in a bikini top. In the following clip, it features Rih-Rih walking in slow motion to a song from BIA, “Best On Earth” featuring Russ, which Ms. Fenty declared as her “new fav song” which ended up with the Atlanta rapper catching some slander. Russ also issued a #BestOnEarthChallenge, asking women to send in slow-motion videos like Rihanna posted. https://twitter.com/russdiemon/status/1185579331969540096 As one can imagine, the reaction on Twitter to Thick Rihanna giving it up for the masses and we’ve got those responses for you down below. https://www.instagram.com/p/B3xtZIHHQUV/   https://www.instagram.com/p/B3x8FuDHOvQ/  

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

