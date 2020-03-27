CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Quarantine Meals: Shrimp Étouffée Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Quarantine life can be boring when you’re stuck in the house eating the same meals over and over.

Chef Kirk Boudreaux is back with tasty and interesting quarantine meals that have flavor and variety.

Today he’s whipping up some New Orleans style Shrimp Étouffée.

Listen to all the ingredients and watch Rickey’s video for a visual tutorial.

