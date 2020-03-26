Rep. Matt Gaetz Not Happy That Howard University Is Getting Stimulus Money. Kamala Harris Calls Him Out

On Wednesday, Congress reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus deal to relieve businesses and individuals affected financially by the coronavirus outbreak. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican, loyal Trump supporter, took to Twitter after the deal was finalized to express his concerns regarding the details of the stimulus package.

Gaetz was particularly bothered by the fact that $13,000,000 is going to Howard University.

“$13,000,000 in taxpayer funds could be going to families across the nation struggling to put food on the table in the midst of COVID-19,” Gaetz tweeted. “Instead, it’s going to Howard University.”

$13,000,000 in taxpayer funds could be going to families across the nation struggling to put food on the table in the midst of COVID-19. Instead, it's going to Howard University. Education is important- but a $13 million check to Howard does not belong in COVID-19 relief. pic.twitter.com/uIT6yaTMUo — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 25, 2020

Howard alum and current California Sen. Kamala Harris broke down exactly why that money is going to Howard and even just how small that number is in the grand scheme of things.

“The bill provides $30 billion to protect students and help schools, colleges and universities combat the coronavirus. This is $13 million,” Harris tweeted. “$13 million = .04% of $30 billion. Why do you take issue with cash going to Howard, Congressman?”

The bill provides $30 billion to protect students and help schools, colleges and universities combat the coronavirus. This is $13 million. $13 million = .04% of $30 billion Why do you take issue with money going to Howard, Congressman? https://t.co/7nyaijShhd — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 26, 2020

The $30 billion that Harris mentioned is going to be given out to a number of colleges and universities across the country. Why is Gaetz singling out this one? Many feel like it’s because Howard is an HBCU.

Howard University eventually chimed in with some facts of its own.

HU Facts: Howard University operates a world-class medical simulation center, 6,000 square foot state-of-the art simulated learning environment, offering resources to advance a comprehensive healthcare education program. pic.twitter.com/sCzTaSotw5 — Howard University (@HowardU) March 26, 2020

