CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

26-Year Old Man Arrested For Licking Items Inside Of A Walmart

Following the news of a New Jersey man charged for a terroristic threat for going into a Wegmans coughing on the employees then saying he had COVID-19.

A Missouri man went into a local Walmart and started licking items off the shelf. White Male Cody Pfister posted the video onto Facebook where he is licking the items and screaming out “who’s scared of coronavirus?”

Listen Live

Well, you must not be scared of the virus Cody but hopefully your also not scared of jail time as well. Many people reported the video as soon as it was posted. In fact Missouri officials say that people from overseas even reported the disturbing video.

 

Related: BREAKING: First Death Of A Philadelphia Resident From COVID-19 Has Been Announced

BREAKING: Philadelphia ShopRite Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

26-Year Old Man Arrested For Licking Items Inside Of A Walmart  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To…
 3 hours ago
03.27.20
Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett Drops New Song, Tyler…
 5 hours ago
03.27.20
26-Year Old Man Arrested For Licking Items Inside…
 5 hours ago
03.27.20
Da Brat And Partner Jesseca Dupart Go Public…
 5 hours ago
03.27.20
LEGENDARY: Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Had A Quarantine-Style…
 5 hours ago
03.27.20
Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free and Donates 50K…
 5 hours ago
03.27.20
Shaq Might Have The Nastiest Looking Toes In…
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
Tamera Mowry Letting Her Grays Grow In Has…
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
Is Your Community On The “Stay At Home”…
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
Local Online Activities, Lessons And Games For Kids
 7 hours ago
03.27.20
5 items
Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish…
 19 hours ago
03.26.20
Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The…
 20 hours ago
03.26.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is Not About To Mess…
 24 hours ago
03.26.20
Close