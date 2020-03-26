Wake & Orange Counties To Announce “Stay At Home” Orders

Durham’s mayor announced their “stay at home” order yesterday and Wake and Orange counties are set to follow.

Orange County submitted a stay-at-home order, taking effect Friday at 6 p.m. The order will last through April 30 to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The state was part of a record-breaking spikein unemployment claims throughout the country. From March 16 through Thursday at 8 a.m., North Carolina’s Division of Employment Security processed 195,661 claims. Approximately 88 percent (153,919) of the claims were COVID-19 related.

Wake County is set to announce a stay-at-home order Thursday at 1 p.m to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. ABC11 will air the announcement on-air and online.

Orange County leaders are expected to announce a similar stay-at-home order on Thursday morning. County Commissioner Sally Greene said the order will go into effect Friday at 6 p.m.

Durham’s stay-home orderbegins Thursday at 6 p.m. Mayor Steve Schewel says the order is nothing to fear and that residents can travel to essential jobs, get groceries and check on family members. Stay-at-home orders were issued in other regions of the state, including in the Triad where Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem are enforcing orders. Mecklenburg County and Charlotte are starting an order Thursday at 8 a.m.

Two deaths in the state were announced on Wednesday, with one victim from Cabarrus County. The person died on Tuesday from complications linked to coronavirus. The person was in their late 70s and had underlying medical conditions. A second person in their 60s, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina, also died from COVID-19 complications.

PNC Arena in Raleigh will host a blood drive on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donors will be asked to wait in their cars and will be contacted by call or text when it’s their time to donate in accordance with social distancing.

The number of deaths in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday and more than 21,000 worldwide.

