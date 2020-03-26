CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up For Virtual Voting Registration Party

It’s a virtual party with a purpose.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with #Homeschool creator DJ D-Nice to help register eligible voters for the upcoming general election Wednesday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The initiative is called #CouchParty. More than 3,000 volunteers have already signed up to text eligible voters through Outvote, a web and mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters. The goal is to text 50,000 eligible voters by 9 pm ET.

If you want to volunteer, you can RSVP at weall.vote/couchparty. Training for the initiative starts at 6 pm ET via Zoom/Facebook Live.

Source: Essence

Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up For Virtual Voting Registration Party  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Wake & Orange Counties To Announce “Stay At…
 1 hour ago
03.26.20
Michelle Obama Says She’s Just Netflix & Chillin’…
 3 hours ago
03.26.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Estée Lauder Joins In To Help…
 3 hours ago
03.26.20
Social Distancing Skincare: Serena Williams Lives For This…
 3 hours ago
03.26.20
’Rona Ruined Your Plans? 5 Lit Ways To…
 3 hours ago
03.26.20
Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up…
 4 hours ago
03.26.20
Usher Takes It Back To The Party Life…
 4 hours ago
03.26.20
Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I…
 5 hours ago
03.26.20
Tyra Banks’ Coronavirus Raps Are Exactly How We…
 18 hours ago
03.25.20
Tips For Working Moms With Melissa Wade: The…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
5 items
How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Local Man Describes Recovery From COVID19
 1 day ago
03.25.20
10 Habits You Can Create During Quarantine That…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
#NotDying4WallStreet Goes Viral After Trump Demands Everyone Back…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Close