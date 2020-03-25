CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Mandatory Quarantines Lead To A Spike In Child Abuse Cases [VIDEO]

On today’s front-page news, we have COVID-19 updates around the country.  The coronavirus rescue package has been signed and planned to be rolled out in the upcoming days.

Coronavirus cases are rising in the U.S., having 60% of the cases in New York.

Sadly, since kids are home child abuse numbers have raised since schools are out.

Listen to hear these stories and more.

 

