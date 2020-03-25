Tips For Working Moms With Melissa Wade: The Kids At Home During Coronavirus

Local
| 03.25.20
Dismiss
family portrait with new house

Source: MoMo Productions / Getty

 

So now that the Governor has ordered schools statewide to be closed until mid May, what can we do with the kids and how do we make sure we are doing all we can to make sure our homes are safe too.

Listen to my guest kindergarten teacher Nekia Riley from Hillandale and Youth worker DeCosto Lawson with Hillandale and the YMCA talk about ideas to do with the kids and website to keep them academically busy.

website suggestions:

* abc.mouse.com

* pebblego.com

* Check out the resources on your schools websites

Then … Dr. Tiffany joins us to gives us 3 tips to keep our homes safe and sanitized while the kids are home from school due to COVID-19.

  1.  Wash your hands
  2.  Limit unnecessary exposure (stay inside)
  3.  Wipe down surfaces

Listen to more….

Tips For Working Moms With Melissa Wade: The Kids At Home During Coronavirus  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Wake & Orange Counties To Announce “Stay At…
 1 hour ago
03.26.20
Michelle Obama Says She’s Just Netflix & Chillin’…
 3 hours ago
03.26.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Estée Lauder Joins In To Help…
 3 hours ago
03.26.20
Social Distancing Skincare: Serena Williams Lives For This…
 3 hours ago
03.26.20
’Rona Ruined Your Plans? 5 Lit Ways To…
 3 hours ago
03.26.20
Michelle Obama & DJ D Nice Team Up…
 4 hours ago
03.26.20
Usher Takes It Back To The Party Life…
 4 hours ago
03.26.20
Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I…
 5 hours ago
03.26.20
Tyra Banks’ Coronavirus Raps Are Exactly How We…
 18 hours ago
03.25.20
Tips For Working Moms With Melissa Wade: The…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
5 items
How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Local Man Describes Recovery From COVID19
 1 day ago
03.25.20
10 Habits You Can Create During Quarantine That…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
#NotDying4WallStreet Goes Viral After Trump Demands Everyone Back…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Close