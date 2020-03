Today Durham leaders announced a “stay at home” order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The city’s mayor made the announcement at 11am.

The orders will restrict movement by the public except for essential jobs and tasks related to health and food.

The order will implemented through April 30th.

