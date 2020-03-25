2020 American Black Film Festival Postponed Until October

By now you’ve probably noticed that COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus strain, has resulted in a global pandemic. In addition to thousands of people being infected, we’ve seen postponements and cancellations of huge events such as SXSW and Coachella. Now we have another to add to the ever-growing list. Originally scheduled to occur June 17-20, the 24th Annual American Black Film Festival has been postponed until October 21-25.

“ABFF is a destination event that attracts participants from around the world, which is why we made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the 24th American Black Film Festival,” ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday said in a statement. “While we remain committed to providing a program for storytellers who rely on ABFF to showcase their work, at this time, our main priority is the health of our staff, attendees, and corporate partners.”

According to a press release, “the decision was made based on guidance from the CDC, NIH, and with the support of leading sponsors, which include the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), WarnerMedia, HBO, Comcast NBCUniversal, Motion Picture Association (MPA), Cadillac and Sony Pictures Entertainment.”

“The GMCVB is proud to have a long-standing partnership with ABFF”, William D. Talbert, III, CDME, President and CEO of GMCVB said in a statement. “We applaud the ABFF for being proactive during this global health pandemic and for their commitment of rescheduling the festival back in Miami at a later date. As a [premier] global events town, Greater Miami looks forward to the opportunity to roll out the red carpet and welcome ABFF.”

