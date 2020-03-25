CLOSE
#NotDying4WallStreet Goes Viral After Trump Demands Everyone Back To Work

President Donald Trump has highly considered removing social distancing within the next upcoming weeks to have people get back to their regular routine. As their has not been any indication that the Coroanvirus is easing up the people went straight to Twitter and started a #NotDying4WallStreet campaign to back fire Trumps request of dropping social distancing.

These requests from the president is to save the economy from tanking (but also in the process risking everyones safety). In fact, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick piggy backed off of Trumps comments and said even the grandparents would be willing to put their lives at risk to prevent the economy from tanking.

Interesting…

 

