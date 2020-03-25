Local Man Describes Recovery From COVID19

Gene Hoskins is a local gospel singer, Praise and Worship leader of The River Church and a psychologist by trade.

So when Gene was diagnosed with the coronavirus he knew it would be his faith that brought him through.

Gene Hoskins, 32, was one of around 300 plus people in NC who have tested positive for the rapidly spreading virus. Gene told ABC11 that he had just returned from Canada when he started feeling sick.

He then tested negative for the flu but positive for the coronavirus.

Hoskins told ABC11 that he experienced mild symptoms but struggled with those symptoms for about five days.

“It’s like a really bad flu, but we made it through,” Hoskins said. He said he believes the worst of the symptoms are done, but wad told to remain in isolation for another week.

“I’m pretty optimistic about it. Like I said, I thank God for putting me through it, and I’m just glad to be here.”

