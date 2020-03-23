CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

44-Year-Old New Orleans Bounce Deejay Black N Mild Dies After Coronavirus Diagnosis

New Orleans-born Bounce artist DJ Black N Mild has reportedly passed away from as a result of the coronavirus at the age of 44.

The popular record DJ, whose real name is Oliver Stokes Jr., died on March 19, according to NOLA.com.

The news outlet confirmed with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that Stokes had tested positive for the virus also known as COVID-19. He was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Stokes reportedly left work on March 9 complaining of a fever and never returned.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

View this post on Instagram

#RipBlackNMild😔😔😔 #BeSafe

A post shared by WeInDamix (@lousianatea) on

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He admitted himself to the University Medical Center on March 11 and made his social media followers aware of his health issues –believing he had pneumonia.

Stokes is not to be confused with producer Adam “BlaqNmilD” Pigott, who has worked with Drake, Lil Wayne and Big Freedia.

Stokes was a staple in the Crescent City’s music community and spent the last 25 years deejaying in throughout the Southeast.

He started the Louisiana chapter of the GO DJ Global international federation in 2008.

Most recently, Stokes worked at Arthur Ashe Charter School in Gentilly, La. when he wasn’t deejaying.

“Our school community is devastated,” FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence, who heads the charter organization that operates Arthur Ashe, told the outlet. “We strongly encouraged anyone that had any type of symptoms—fever, cough, not feeling well in any capacity—to stay home.”

Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

18 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

Continue reading Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

44-Year-Old New Orleans Bounce Deejay Black N Mild Dies After Coronavirus Diagnosis  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch…
 4 hours ago
03.23.20
TV One Introduces Unsung Live: At Home Featuring…
 9 hours ago
03.23.20
Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons…
 10 hours ago
03.23.20
Group of Women Doing Barre + TRX Workout
Take Advantage Of The Free Peloton App For…
 10 hours ago
03.23.20
Woman Buying Books
Audible Offers Hundereds Of Titles For Free So…
 10 hours ago
03.23.20
Folks Are Taking Wedding Proposals To A Whole…
 11 hours ago
03.23.20
FYI: Gas Prices Drop In NC And The…
 12 hours ago
03.23.20
DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ Is The Hottest Party…
 12 hours ago
03.23.20
How To Apply For Unemployment Due To Coronavirus…
 12 hours ago
03.23.20
Durham’s Mayor Closes All Gyms And Theatres
 12 hours ago
03.23.20
Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
I Wore My Real Hair In Front Of…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Crowd Moments
Raleigh Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees at Risk of…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 4 days ago
03.19.20
Close