Seven-Year-Old Making Care Packages For Those In Need During Pandemic

Seven-year-old Cavanaugh Bell of Gaithersburg, Md., is showing maturity and selflessness in response to the coronavirus crisis.
According to Fox 5, Bell saved up money from two birthdays and two Christmases, amounting to $600, to purchase and package 65 “COVID-19 Carepacks” as well as 31 hot meals from local restaurant Buca Di Beppo. He took it upon himself to make these purchases after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan instituted a shutdown order for restaurants last Monday.
Bell put these care packages together to serve to senior citizens and help local businesses impacted by the shutdown.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
“What’s up, guys! I’m at Target. Thank you for your donations, and look at all the stuff we got,” he said in a video to his supporters.
Bell added in another video, “Don’t forget our senior citizens. They need to eat, too.”
View this post on Instagram
It’s never too late to donate to help someone in need! We’ve already made one store run and put together 50 care packs for the elderly. AND we just delivered them this morning! But I want to help EVEN more!! I’ve used $500 of my own money to buy groceries and items for the elderly and families in need. You can help those who don’t have enough to stock up or are scared to go to the grocery store because they are at risk. There are many senior citizens who are left vulnerable to getting COVID-19 and may go without over the next few weeks. $5… $10… $20… whatever you can spare will help me help our community. If you can’t donate please SHARE! ***ALL DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE*** PayPal: PayPal.me/CoolDopeLiving Venmo: @CoolDopeLiving CashApp: $CoolDopeLiving Credit Card: www.coolanddope.com/donate #donate #elderlycare #coronavirus #helpthoseinneed #choosekindness #donatetoday #carepackage
Cavanaugh told Fox 5 that he started his non-profit called “Cool and Dope” with the mission to “eradicate all bullying and youth suicide through political and social action by his 18th birthday on Nov. 20, 2030.”
He became a philanthropist and anti-bullying activist after, at just 5 years old, he was bullied to the point of having suicidal thoughts. His mom encouraged him to counteract his experience by creating a movement to spread positivity and love.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
At just 7 years, old he has already acomplished so much. He gave a TEDX Youth Talk, got the city of Gaithersburg to dedicate February 21 as Bullying Awareness Day in honor of Gabriel Taye, an 8-year-old in Ohio who committed suicide because of bullying in 2017, his county designated October as Bullying Prevention Month, and this October he hopes to lead the Anti-Bullying Rally in Washington, D.C.
Celebrities That Give Back
Celebrities That Give Back
1. Russell WilsonSource: 1 of 15
2. Tom Joyner2 of 15
3. Muhammad Ali3 of 15
4. Oprah Winfrey4 of 15
5. Russell Simmons5 of 15
6. Earvin "Magic" Johnson6 of 15
7. Denzel Washington7 of 15
8. Janet Jackson8 of 15
9. Usher9 of 15
10. Will Smith10 of 15
11. Shaquille O'Neal11 of 15
12. Sheryl Lee Ralph12 of 15
13. Neyo13 of 15
14. Jennifer Hudson14 of 15
15. Kerry Washington15 of 15
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Seven-Year-Old Making Care Packages For Those In Need During Pandemic was originally published on blackamericaweb.com