Caught Creepin: Cheating Husband Catches Coronavirus On Trip To Italy With Mistress

The “clown came back to bite!”

A cheating husband’s caught the coronavirus and it’s exactly what he gets. The Sun reports that a well to do man is the talk of the town amongst U.K. health officials after he caught COVID-19 while cheating.

The unnamed man is reportedly” in a blind panic” after he took his mistress on a secret trip to Italy behind his wife’s back. Described as “well-heeled and with a high-flying job”, the man in his 30s reportedly told his wife he’d be away on a business trip in the United Kingdom but clownishly took his side piece to Italy instead.

That’s where health officials say he picked up the deadly virus. 

“The man confessed what he’d been up to in Italy, and that his wife has no idea. She thinks he just picked up the disease on his business trip away. Although the patient admitted to medics what had happened, he said nothing would persuade him to name his mistress.”

The man reportedly thought he had the “perfect alibi” and panicked when he realized he had the symptoms and tested positive. He is expected to survive and his unsuspecting wife is reportedly now in self-isolation, unaware of how her cheating husband caught the disease, reports The Sun.

To date, Italy has 35,713 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,798 deaths.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Caught Creepin: Cheating Husband Catches Coronavirus On Trip To Italy With Mistress  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close