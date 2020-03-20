CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
A Texas Company Just Announced A Coronavirus Test You Can Take At Home

EverlyWell, a home-testing company based out of Austin, Texas, developed a test for anyone who may be experiencing systems particular to COVID-19, according to TIME. The tests become available on March 23 and will cost $139.

The test was developed after restrictions were lifted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 29. Before that period, tests could only be administered by state and city health centers under the jurisdiction of the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC). Several commercial lab testing companies have made attempts to develop an at-home test, but EverlyWell is the first to offer it straight to consumers. EverlyWell also offers a variety of tests for vitamin deficiency and STD testing kits. 

To start the process you can go directly through the company’s website, where you’ll be required to answer a set of questions relating to your symptoms. The test will only be sent with a doctor’s subscription, so EverlyWell teamed up with PWNHealth, a network of physicians who examine your answers through guidelines set by the CDC.

If your assigned physician determines your symptoms elicit a test after ruling out other common viruses, you will have to wait two days to receive it via mail. Consumers can also pay an additional $30 for an overnight turnaround. After taking the test by swabbing the back of your nose and throat, you send the sample off in a pre-stamped package. Test results returned to you in 72 hours. Your assigned physician may suggest you self-quarantine during the waiting period.

Results are sent via text email and if a person tests positive for the virus, a physician will tele-instruct you on the next steps as well as report your status to the state health department, which is all included in the initial cost.

EverlyWell says they currently have 30,000 COVID-19 tests and plan to expand the number of labs processing the samples. However, due to a global swab shortage (EverlyWell imports swabs from Italy, which is quickly becoming ground-zero in the coronavirus outbreak), Everlywell’s tests will only contain one swab.

“We’re working hard to ramp up weekly capacity to test 250,000 Americans,” says CEO and founder Juli Cheek in an interview with TIME. “Our goal is to continue to refresh capacity but with the global swab shortage, we don’t have a confirmed timeline for that yet.

Cheek also told TIME that her company is looking into family-style testing kits so that everyone in the household can take protective measures.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

 

 

A Texas Company Just Announced A Coronavirus Test You Can Take At Home  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

