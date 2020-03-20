CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Ice Cube Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Donald Trump In Handcuffs’

In a recent interview, Ice Cube shared his thoughts on Kobe Bryant, the BIG 3 and the NBA taking his idea and not giving him credit, as well as his new film projects. 

The veteran hip-hop star also made it very clear that he “can’t wait to see” President Donald Trump in handcuffs.”

The “Friday” actor was also asked about his music career, specifically the 2018 dis track “Arrest the President,” in which he called for Trump to be arrested.  “I said: Arrest the [President],” he explained, “They still haven’t gotten to arrest the President. That’s what I want to do.”

Cube went on to say “I can’t wait to see that, like that [Harvey] Weinstein in those handcuffs, man. That’s a beautiful day.”

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

24 photos Launch gallery

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Continue reading Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ice Cube Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Donald Trump In Handcuffs’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Crowd Moments
Raleigh Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees at Risk of…
 23 hours ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is The Best Show On…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Inspiration For Isolation: These Books Will Totally Help…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Working Mom- Raleigh’s Police Chief Deck-Brown
 1 day ago
03.19.20
18 Memes That Only The Painfully Awkward Will…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
U.S. Proposal To Give $500 Billion To American…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - After Party
Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC
 2 days ago
03.18.20
10 items
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Close