CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Nets Player Wilson Chandler Furious Over Apartment Building Restrictions

Concern over the coronavirus is growing, and earlier this week four Brooklyn Nets Players tested positive for the virus. The only player publicly named was Kevin Durant, the other three have not been named, but according to The Washington Post, all four have been isolated and anyone who has been in contact with the players has been informed.

Nets player Wilson Chandler feels that the manager of his apartment building is overreacting.

On March 18, the Nets forward wrote on Twitter, “Building manager called me saying ‘Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.’”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Wilson also tweeted, “Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. F*ck this building man.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

But his rant wasn’t over. He added, “Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. F*ck that lady man.”

The NBA suspended its season last week after Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell, another star on the team, has also tested positive.

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

7 photos Launch gallery

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Continue reading NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

[caption id="attachment_2290662" align="alignnone" width="789"] Source: Stacy Revere / Getty[/caption] On Jan. 26th the world received news that a fatal helicopter crash occurred in California. It was reported that 9 people were on board and they included: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser. Fans and close friends of Kobe Bryant were heartbroken by the news. Several NBA legends and current players shared their thoughts. We send our condolences to all the families involved.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Nets Player Wilson Chandler Furious Over Apartment Building Restrictions  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Crowd Moments
Raleigh Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees at Risk of…
 23 hours ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is The Best Show On…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Inspiration For Isolation: These Books Will Totally Help…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Working Mom- Raleigh’s Police Chief Deck-Brown
 1 day ago
03.19.20
18 Memes That Only The Painfully Awkward Will…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
U.S. Proposal To Give $500 Billion To American…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - After Party
Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC
 2 days ago
03.18.20
10 items
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Close