Women’s Empowerment 2020 POSTPONED

Women's Empowerment 2020 Update graphics

FAQs

TICKETS If you’ve purchased tickets – hold on to them, they will be good for the make-up date.

NEW DATE- Stay tuned, we are working with our venue partners at PNC Arena to confirm the new date.

KEYNOTE AND PERFORMERS – Based on dates and availability, there is no guarantee that we will be able to retain all of our current keynote speaker or performers. We feel the schedules of many that were not available on April 25 will likely open up once our new date is confirmed. However, what we can guarantee is Women’s Empowerment 2020, albeit postponed, will be a star-studded event, just as it has been for the past 25 years.

ALL OTHER QUESTIONS please email tmosley@radio-one.com

