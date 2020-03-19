CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Quarantine Concerts: Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert Series

Artists are constantly finding ways to keep their fans entertained while social distancing from the world.

Erykah Badu posted on Instagram she’s hosting a live stream concert this weekend where fans can choose the songs.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fans will be able to attend the mobile concert for one dollar and experience the interactive series by voting on the songs to perform via a poll.

“We gotta keep moving, y’all. We gotta keep this thing going,” said Badu. “We’re a community of artists who our survival depends on performing…Stay tuned. We’ll let you know the rest of the details very, very soon.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday Erykah Badu! 10 Magical Photos Of The Songstress

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Erykah Badu! 10 Magical Photos Of The Songstress

Continue reading Happy Birthday Erykah Badu! 10 Magical Photos Of The Songstress

Happy Birthday Erykah Badu! 10 Magical Photos Of The Songstress

[caption id="attachment_4134201" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty[/caption] It doesn’t get more ethereal and mystical than Erykah Badu. The Texas-bred beauty has been giving the world gospel for nearly 30 years yet has still managed to keep her mystique. In a December 2017 interview with Vogue Magazine, Badu declared: “We are all connected, not only with one another, but with the matter around us. We’re just vibrating at different rates. Whenever there is a song in a key of C.I am resonating with all those things that connect with that note’s frequency: the root chakra, the color red, the idea of tribe and community and grounding.” We can all learn a thing or two, or four, from the mom of three who is never afraid to tell it like it is — even if the masses don’t agree. ” It’s not what I’m saying, it’s how I’m vibrating.” LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quarantine Concerts: Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert Series  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 5 hours ago
03.19.20
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is The Best Show On…
 5 hours ago
03.19.20
Inspiration For Isolation: These Books Will Totally Help…
 6 hours ago
03.19.20
Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert
 6 hours ago
03.19.20
Working Mom- Raleigh’s Police Chief Deck-Brown
 6 hours ago
03.19.20
18 Memes That Only The Painfully Awkward Will…
 7 hours ago
03.19.20
U.S. Proposal To Give $500 Billion To American…
 7 hours ago
03.19.20
Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The…
 23 hours ago
03.18.20
Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - After Party
Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC
 1 day ago
03.18.20
10 items
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has The World…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Close