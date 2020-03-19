CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
K. Michelle Opens Up About IVF in the Mist of COVID-19

This is a stressful time for the nation and K. Michelle is dealing with an added layer of stress while undergoing IVF.

In her last cycle of In vitro fertilization, she posted Instagram that the process has been extremely stressful.

The singer also shared that she will be having a surrogate pregnancy in order to protect her mental health.

We hope she gets the baby girl she wants and she stays healthy during this time.

LADIES: Going through IVF in the midst of the Corona virus, is probably one of the most stressful things I’ve had to deal with. By 11pm I will have poked myself in the stomach a total of 8 times today. This is my LAST cycle of IVF. Me and Kastan keep producing boy embryos. I desperately am praying for at least 1 little girl. I’m currently seeing Dr. Hernandez-Rey, who specializes in designer babies and can help pick the gender. If this doesn’t work I’ll be having two little boys and I’ll be a All boy mom with 3 boys. At this point i’m blessed either way. Some women can’t have kids at all so I won’t complain. My uterus is also strong enough for me to carry but i’m still going to have a surrogate for my mental health. I’m finally going to get it done this year. I’ve takin my time to do it the right way. I appreciate all the prayers keep sending them to God he’s listening. I never thought I’d be going through this in my 30’s, but it’s life and i’m proud of myself for being strong through this ride. Happy ❤️

K. Michelle Opens Up About IVF in the Mist of COVID-19  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

