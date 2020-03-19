CLOSE
U.S. Proposal To Give $500 Billion To American Citizens Starting April 6

The U.S. Treasury is planning on sending checks to all Americans by next month to help the economy bounce back from the Coronavirus epidemic. The one thing that warrants a “I forgive you” the most is money and they plan on distributing that lump some of cash by early next month.

The second wave of checks is planned to be sent out sometime in May. For all Americans, this does not mean all of the $500 billion will be going directly to you but will be split evenly to all American (projected to be around $1000 each).

Shoot, we’ll take it!

 

 

