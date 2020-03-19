Working Mom- Raleigh’s Police Chief Deck-Brown

| 03.19.20
Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown

Source: Raleigh Police Department / Raleigh’s Police Department

As we recognize Women’s History Month, Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown is the first African-American female to hold the position of Police Chief in North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh.

A North Carolina native, Deck-Brown joined the Raleigh Police Department in 1987. She graduated from East Carolina University and received a master’s degree in public administration from North Carolina State University.

Listen and learn more about this incredible woman and how she has made a difference in her vow to serve and protect. Chief Deck-Brown talks of her younger days, being a working mom and how she found her voice.  Chief Brown also tells what she means by “may the works I’ve done, speak for me.”

Thanks Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown on being a great role model to all of us “working moms”…. Melissa Wade

 

Working Mom- Raleigh’s Police Chief Deck-Brown  was originally published on thelightnc.com

