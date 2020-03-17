CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Good’, Holds Breath For 10 Seconds Amid Coronavirus Concern [Video]

Snoop Dogg took the time to check in safe and ask how his millions of fans are doing while stuck at home on Monday.

The rapper put out his “P. S. A.” on Instagram saying, “I’ll be checking in making sure you good.”

“You straight? You good? I’m good,” je said. Then he held his breath for 10 seconds to prove that he is healthy. “No coughing,” Snoop said after his exhale. But, holding your breath is NOT a test for the Coronavirus but his message for everyone to “stay safe” came across.

“Stay close to your loved ones,” Snoop said in his video. “Stay hydrated.”

View this post on Instagram

P. S. A.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

8 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Good’, Holds Breath For 10 Seconds Amid Coronavirus Concern [Video]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC
{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants
 10 hours ago
03.17.20
SHUTDOWN: Bars and Restaurants to Close Due to…
 14 hours ago
03.17.20
Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing…
 15 hours ago
03.17.20
Isolate & Chill: A Sanitized List Of Everything…
 2 days ago
03.16.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 2 days ago
03.16.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl…
 2 days ago
03.16.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 2 days ago
03.16.20
Isolation Information: 8 Easy Tricks To Help Limit…
 2 days ago
03.16.20
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Close