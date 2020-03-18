Nikia Vaughan Talks The Urgency To Still Donate Blood For Sickle Cell During Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus has become a global pandemic, it is affecting everything. Including somethings we may not even be thinking about. Nikia Vaughan is the communications coordinator for adult and pediatric transition for sickle cell improvement at Johns Hopkins Hospital checked into the Quick Silva show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about the dire need for blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

