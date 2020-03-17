CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Man Sentenced To Life For Fatally Shooting Partner In Fraud Scheme

A man who was previously on Atlanta’s “most wanted” list will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing his partner in a bank fraud scheme.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports, Brejon Nabors, 29, was sentenced to life plus five years in connection with the death of 32-year-old Mondavius Milan, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

According to reports, Nabors and Milan would deposit fraudulent checks and money orders, then withdraw the funds before the bank reversed the transactions.

On April 3, 2018, the men and two others drove to a bank to withdraw funds from an account. Nabors was in the front passenger seat, and Milan was in the back seat behind the driver.

At some point, Nabors accused Milan of stealing money from him, Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard said. Milan denied it, and the pair started arguing. Nabors then pulled out a handgun, racked it and said: “Where my (expletive) money at?”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Milan reached over the driver’s shoulder and grabbed the wheel, sending the vehicle off the road and into a field, according to prosecutors.

Nabors and Milan fought over the gun, and the struggle spilled out of the car. Nabors eventually got the gun and shot Milan in the back and in the abdomen, Howard said.

Milan ran from the field and collapsed in the middle of the road, where he died.

Celebrity Jailbirds

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Jailbirds

Continue reading Celebrity Jailbirds

Celebrity Jailbirds

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Sentenced To Life For Fatally Shooting Partner In Fraud Scheme  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC
{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants
 6 hours ago
03.17.20
SHUTDOWN: Bars and Restaurants to Close Due to…
 9 hours ago
03.17.20
Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing…
 10 hours ago
03.17.20
Isolate & Chill: A Sanitized List Of Everything…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Isolation Information: 8 Easy Tricks To Help Limit…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Close