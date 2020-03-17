CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants

Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Source: WENN/Cover / WENN

Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina the closing of restaurants and bars for dining in, but takeout and delivery options will remain.

His latest motion will take effect at 5pm today. At 2pm the Coronavirus Task Force will join Governor Cooper will a briefing that will cover unemployment benefits for the state of North Carolina.

Friday, Governor Roy Cooper called for the remaining schools that were open to close due to a teacher in Fuquay- Varina Elementary that tested positive for the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO LIVE STREAM  NEWS CONFERENCE

RELATED ARTICLES:

Here’s The List Of Restaurants In The Triangle Offering Takeout/Delivery

Wake County Giving Free Breakfast & Lunch To Students During Coronavirus Pandemic

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC
{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants
 29 mins ago
03.17.20
SHUTDOWN: Bars and Restaurants to Close Due to…
 4 hours ago
03.17.20
Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing…
 5 hours ago
03.17.20
Isolate & Chill: A Sanitized List Of Everything…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Isolation Information: 8 Easy Tricks To Help Limit…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Close