CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing Makeup Tutorials, Cleaning & More

The 23-time Grand Slam champ says she's going to spend time being a wife and mother during this hiatus to protect herself from the coronavirus.

With the self-quarantine in full-effect due to the coronavirus, folks are going to stay at home for God knows how long (Just today, Trump said this could be an issue until July or even August.)

While Serena Williams may be our superwoman, even she is kicking it in the crib.

On Instagram, the tennis icon posted a video of her doing the most amazing makeup, explaining that she will be inside working other aspects of her life off the court for the next six weeks.

Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes…. stay safe everyone. This is serious,” the 23 Grand Slam champion stressed. 

 

 

A day prior to this announcement, she posted a pic of her and her 2-year-old daughter Olympia as “twinsies.”

 

 

Serena isn’t lying when she said this is serious. According to NBC News,  the coronavirus has now become a pandemic. With an invasion of 114 countries, killing more than 4,000 people, we have to admit we’ve never seen anything like this. That and the head of the World Health Organization officially characterized this as a “pandemic.”

That, and folks like Tom Hanks to even our boo Idris Elba have tested positive for the ‘rona.

“This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive,” the actor said in a video shared to Twitter Monday.

“Yeah and it sucks. Listen, I’m doing OK…I didn’t have any symptoms.”

Be safe out there BEAUTIES! Make sure you wash your hands!

Learn more about coronavirus and how to protect yourself at cdc.gov

RELATED NEWS:

Haute Hazard Couture: Naomi Campbell Ain’t Letting The ‘Rona Get Her!

Bundles Bind: Is Coronavirus Causing A Weave Import Shortage From China?

5 Beauty Things To Do At Home If You’re Self-Quarantined

Coronavirus nails/ Sassy Nails Inc

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

18 photos Launch gallery

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

Continue reading NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

[caption id="attachment_3084801" align="alignleft" width="809"] Source: Martin Novak / Getty[/caption] In case you've been MIA, the coronavirus has officially taken over the news cycle. What originally started as a virus in China has now become a worldwide state of emergency. After shutting down travel across the world, forcing employers to implement work from home policies and leaving commuters no choice but to distance themselves from those coughing, sneezing or wearing masks, the coronavirus has changed the way we view health. According to NBC News,  the coronavirus has now become a pandemic. With an invasion of 114 countries, killing more than 4,000 people, we have to admit we've never seen anything like this. That and the head of the World Health Organization officially characterized this as a "pandemic." “This is the first pandemic caused by the coronavirus,” the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a news conference. While only seniors and people who have severe medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, respiratory issues and lung disease are more at risk, it hasn't stopped everyone from taking preventative measures that include washing your hands every time you step indoors, staying stocked with a bottle of hand sanitizer and keeping a safe distance from others. While some people have taken things to the next level, the coronavirus has now inspired the newest beauty trend. That's right! Nail tech Mei Kawajiri has turned the coronavirus into a seemingly stylish nail design. With the Purell brand inscribed on her nails along with other words such as "advanced" and "refreshing," this is a creative way to get people serious about protecting themselves. And of course, the trend has gone viral. Check out some of the best coronavirus nail looks that have turned heads.

Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing Makeup Tutorials, Cleaning & More  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC
{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants
 29 mins ago
03.17.20
SHUTDOWN: Bars and Restaurants to Close Due to…
 4 hours ago
03.17.20
Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing…
 5 hours ago
03.17.20
Isolate & Chill: A Sanitized List Of Everything…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Isolation Information: 8 Easy Tricks To Help Limit…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Close