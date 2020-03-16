CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Box Office Sales Are The Worst They’ve Ever Been In 20 Years Due To Corona Virus

The coronavirus has hit the box office in a major way. It’s been reported that the box office has not been raking in the mega millions it usually does this the COVID-19 outbreak. Sales are expected to be $55 million lower than usual, The Wrap reports.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The reason why the box office sales are plummeting is because of the precaution these theaters have had to take to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. After it was declared a national emergency, over 100 AMC theaters closed their doors until further notice. Movie theaters have also not been using all of their auditoriums when showing films.

The highly anticipated Onward even took a hit. The second weekend in theaters, sales dived 74 percent. Onward is Disney’s first animated film to feature an openly gay character,  who is voiced by Lena Waithe.

Studios have also shut down production due to the pandemic. Netflix has halted production on their shows.  50 Cent also revealed that he was forced to pause production on his POWER spinoff, which star the likes of Method Man and Mary J. Blige.

Disney also followed and also shut down production on their upcoming projects.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time,” read their statement to The Verge.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Top retailers are also adjusting their hours and closing their doors.  Nike Store and the Apple Store will be closed starting Monday, March 16th. Walmart’s 24- hour location will no longer be open past 11 p.m.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Box Office Sales Are The Worst They’ve Ever Been In 20 Years Due To Corona Virus  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Isolate & Chill: A Sanitized List Of Everything…
 4 hours ago
03.16.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 4 hours ago
03.16.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl…
 4 hours ago
03.16.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 5 hours ago
03.16.20
Isolation Information: 8 Easy Tricks To Help Limit…
 5 hours ago
03.16.20
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Dallas Mayor Declares State of Emergency
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Close