Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC

As of Sunday NC health officials reported 32 coronavirus cases throughout the state.

Here is the breakdown of cases by counties:

Wake County – 14 cases

Durham County – 1 case

Chatham County – 1 case

Harnett County – 2 case

Johnston County – 2 case

Wayne County – 1 case

Forsyth County – 2 cases

Cabarrus County – 1 case

Mecklenburg County (NC) – 4 cases

Craven County – 1 case

Onslow County – 1 case

Brunswick County – 1 case

Watauga County – 1 case

THIS IS A TIMELINE OF HOW WE ARE DEALING WITH THE VIRUS LOCALLY… SEE MORE AT ABC11.COM

MONDAY

8:30 a.m.

Johnston County declared a State of Emergency in order to help emergency management personnel receive necessary equipment and supplies, officials said in a news release Monday.

SUNDAY

9:35 p.m.

Durham County Chair of the Board Wendy Jacobs declared a formal state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

8:30 p.m.

All Wake County public libraries and facilities will be closing on Monday, March 16.

The facilities will be closed through Friday, March 27.

7 p.m.

Fort Bragg Schools will be open for staff and students on Monday, March 16 with an early 11:30 a.m. dismissal, according to the Department of Defense Education Activity.

After students are dismissed, Fort Bragg schools will be closed until further notice. Moving forward, all school buildings at Fort Bragg will be closed.

6 p.m.

The Wake County Public Health Division announced that there are a total of 14 cases in Wake County.

4:15 p.m.

A Target spokesperson has confirmed that a Brier Creek Parkway employee in Raleigh has tested positive for a case of the coronavirus.

1 p.m.

Durham County announced Durham County Libraries will be closed until further notice. No fines since March 6 will be accrued.

12 p.m.

Cary Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources facilities will be closed until further notice as Wake County sees its 14th coronavirus case. Classes, events, camps and facility rentals are canceled.

Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: