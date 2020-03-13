CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Older Brother Takes Sister To Father Daughter Dance After Dad Stood Her Up

After Christian Hamerter, 11, found out that his 7-year old sister Skylar Hamerter had been stood up for the second time by their dad to take her to the father-daughter dance, he decided to step in.

In a February 29th Facebook post, that received 52,000 shares, the siblings’ mother Trelysia Hamerter said that Skylar’s big brother told her that he would be his sister’s date to show her that “she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special.”

Looking forward to the special event in Covington, Georgia, Skylar’s mother told Today that she wanted her classmates to know that her father was a part of her life.

“This year she comes to me ahead of time and says, ‘Mommy, I want my dad to come with me to the dance. I don’t want grandpa. I want my dad, I want everyone to know I have a dad,” Trelysia said.

When Christian heard his sister crying he decided to take matters into his own hands. He picked out a suit and tie to match his little sister’s gold dress. The pair soon went to the dance and according to their mother, they had enjoyed every moment.

Our Favorite Black Celebrity Siblings

13 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Black Celebrity Siblings

Continue reading Our Favorite Black Celebrity Siblings

Our Favorite Black Celebrity Siblings

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Older Brother Takes Sister To Father Daughter Dance After Dad Stood Her Up  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 15 hours ago
03.13.20
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools…
 15 hours ago
03.13.20
Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A…
 15 hours ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 16 hours ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 16 hours ago
03.13.20
Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?
 17 hours ago
03.13.20
Dallas Mayor Declares State of Emergency
 22 hours ago
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…
 1 day ago
03.13.20
Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.13.20
US-BRAZIL-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-BOLSONARO
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Tierra Whack Covers Teen Vogue, Opens Up About…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Latest Update From The PNC Arena About Scheduled…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
4 items
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
 2 days ago
03.12.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 days ago
03.12.20
Close