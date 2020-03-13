CLOSE
Stocking Your Pantry During The Pandemic? These Are The Things You Actually Need

Kellogg's is an American multinational food manufacturing...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

Thinking you need to run out and get supplies in case you and your family need to stay at home for a while? Lots of Americans have had the same thoughts and it’s leading to shortages in stores all across the country. Here’s a breakdown of things that you should actually on hand.

 

 

  • Canned food
  • Frozen vegetables
  • Pasta
  • Crackers
  • Frozen dinners

 

 

food , Pantry , Stocking

